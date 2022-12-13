SC extends activist Gautam Navlakha’s home imprisonment by another month.

The Bhima Koregaon case defendant and human rights campaigner Gautam Navlakha has had his house detention extended until the second week of January. The Supreme Court was asked to provide temporary orders in the case.

The temporary orders permitting house arrest have been prolonged since Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was unable to attend the hearing today. Navlakha’s attorney said that, the house arrest had continued to go ‘smoothly.’

On November 10, the Supreme Court ruled that Navlakha should be transferred from Taloja Central Prison to house arrest.

The alleged provocative comments made at the Elgar Parishad conclave, which took place in Pune on December 31, 2017, are at the centre of the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The following day, there was alleged fighting near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial, says the police.

Since April 2020, Navlakha, 73, has been incarcerated. He has a number of illnesses. After the Bombay High Court denied his request for house arrest due to his physical condition, he filed a petition with the Supreme Court.