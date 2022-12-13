Why did PM Modi suggest Ayurvedic Nidra: Here’s a simple 3-2-1 sleep formula

Have difficulties getting to sleep for seven to eight hours or maintaining good sleep habits? Then it would be preferable to revert to our ancient knowledge and Ayurveda, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported at the just ended World Ayurveda Congress. ‘Ayurveda specialists have pondered in length about the problem of lack of sleep, which is a malady that affects people everywhere, for generations,’ he stated.

Numerous studies have already connected a lack of sleep to a range of health issues, including obesity, lowered immunity, hypertension, and diabetes. Nidra, or sleep, is highly valued in Ayurveda as well. In fact, it is referred to be one of the ‘trayoupastambha,’ or the three pillars of life. Nidra is one of the important elements for happiness and a successful life, according to Ayurveda.

The body and mind naturally relax, reset, cleanse, and revitalise as we sleep. In Ayurveda, ‘Nidra’ is seen as a state in which human desire is absent. This is a natural condition that also offers complete detachment to the individual’s awareness.

How does it happen?

When the body, mind, and senses are weary and drained, ‘nidra’ is a highly significant phenomena that offers rest and relaxation. A person naps when their mind, including their motor and sensory systems, are worn out and have disconnected from their surroundings.

Benefits;

Sleep not only gives the body a chance to recover, but it also satisfies the senses, enhances their functionality, heals internal organs, tissues, and body systems, and restores the capacity of these systems to work effectively. After a restful night’s sleep, mental clarity significantly increases.

Sleep disruptions

People need to keep their sleep schedules on track. Lethargy, for instance, is brought on by sleeping inappropriately, such during the day. Your equilibrium is impacted by a late night. The body and senses become weaker while sleeping less than is necessary. Dryness in tissues is a result of nighttime vigilance. Muscle wasting can occur from sleeping too much. All of them have a lot of potential negative effects on the body (dryness and sluggishness), senses (weakness and agitation), and mind (improper cognition, behavioural changes). Only during the long summer days is daytime sleeping permitted. The elderly, ill, and those who are prone to hyperanxiety should be especially aware of this.

Sleeping remedies from Ayurveda

1. Keep up with your dinacharya (daily routine). A regular imbalance is frequently the cause of sleep difficulties. To maintain your body’s biological cycles in good working order, create a balanced daily schedule.

2. There is a close connection between eating and sleeping. The digestive process might be slowed down and sleep can be impacted by a heavy meal in the evening. Three hours before bedtime is great for meals.

3. A soothing cup of warm organic cow’s milk, payasa or kheer, soothing music, and smelling some scent all assist to regulate pitta or heat energy. Oil the feet and scalp while gently pressing the legs. This aids in easing fatigue. Abhyanga, or body massage with oil application, is highly advised because it balances Vata, or the air element.

4. Using the 3-2-1 method: Eat something three hours before going to bed. Two hours prior, turn off the TV, electronics, and computers. An hour prior, read a book.

5. Show gratitude: One of the simplest exercises you may perform while resting on your back with your eyes closed is to consciously consider all the wonderful things and occasions in your life.

An additional life support is sleep. As essential to our growth and development as breathing oxygen is getting a good night’s sleep without interruption. Sleep has a part in promoting your body’s natural ability to recover, regardless of your age (reset, repair, and regenerate).