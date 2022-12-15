As a Christmas truce is ruled out, Russia-controlled Ukraine is experiencing heavy shelling.

According to Moscow-controlled officials, Ukrainian forces launched their most intense shelling campaign in years on Thursday in the country’s Russian-controlled east as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old conflict.

In the early hours, 40 rockets were launched at civilians in the city centre by BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, according to Alexei Kulemzin, the mayor of Donetsk backed by Russia.

One person was killed in the ongoing airstrikes and shelling by Russian forces along the entire eastern front line, and two people were killed in the southern city of Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials.

The biggest conflict to engulf Europe since World War Two is currently raging primarily in the east and south of Ukraine, with little progress being made by either Moscow or Kyiv.

According to Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, a senior Ukrainian officer, ‘the Kremlin… is trying to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation,’ on Thursday. He also ruled out the prospect of a truce during the holiday season.