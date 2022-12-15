Empty streets and deserted shopping centers becomes new normal as Beijing city witnessed a sudden surge in Covid cases

Beijing has seen a sudden and huge increase in its daily coronavirus numbers as China transitions to living with Covid and relaxes its rigorous Zero-covid policies.

According to CNN, this is the first time since the pandemic started that the city has seen a major increase in the spread of the COVID-19 virus infection that causes SARS-CoV-2.

People are staying at home to avoid getting sick, leaving vacant streets and abandoned shopping malls all around China, but notably in Beijing.

CNN reports that in the upmarket shopping district Sanlitun the usually bustling shops and restaurants were without customers and in some cases getting by via their takeout services and working with skeleton crews.

The only crowds are in and around pharmacies. Residents in the area are reportedly clamouring to stock up on medications, according to Reuters. People’s concern over the possibility of infection has caused a dramatic increase in the demand for medications.

China reported 2,000 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 2,291 on Tuesday. However, without widespread testing, government statistics are no longer a reliable benchmark.