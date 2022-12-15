EU corruption scandal: Belgium’s federal prosecutor releases pictures of cash found during a series of police raids

Since a few days ago, the European Union corruption scandal involving Qatar has been in the news. Tuesday saw the release of images of cash discovered following a series of police searches at several sites in Belgium. 19 houses and the offices of the parliament were among the locations searched.

The 1.5 million euros in cash that was found during raids from Friday to Monday was posted online by the police.

There are two briefcases neatly stacked with 50 euro bills and a bag filled to the brim with 50 and 100 euro bills. They discovered 20,000 euros in cash in a suspect’s home. They also searched a Milan office.

The officers have been searching on the grounds that they believe EU representatives accepted kickbacks from World Cup host Qatar.

Belgian prosecutors have charged Eva Kaili, a Greek member, and three others for accepting bribes from Qatar in order to influence EU policymaking. Both Qatar and Kaili have denied any wrongdoing.