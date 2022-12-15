India is the ‘biggest perpetrator of terrorism’; Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD: Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s state minister for foreign affairs, referred to India as the ‘largest perpetrator of terrorism,’ claiming that the goal of the neighbouring nation was to obstruct peace and security in her nation by terrorist attacks. Her words were seen as extending home minister Rana Sanaullah’s previous charge that India has been engaging in terrorist activity in Pakistan in light of an explosion that occurred last year close to Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore house.

Khar also addressed journalists in Islamabad about ‘irrefutable proof’ of RAW’s alleged participation in the explosion, claiming that it was organised and backed by India with the intention of targeting Pakistani innocent civilians. The bomb’s planners and organisers, according to her, are still at large and ‘under Indian official patronage and protection’.

The minister said that New Delhi’s direct assistance and funding of Indian terrorists had caused India to obstruct the UNSC sanctions system. Govinda Patnaik, Parthasarthi, Rajesh Kumar, and Dumgara were the four suspected Indians whose names were banned, according to her. ‘I don’t believe I have to remind anyone that India plays a part in undermining the economy of its neighbours in order to further its own hegemonic ambitions in the region,’ she said, pointing to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Balochistan as examples.

In particular, she urged the UN and FATF to uphold their ‘responsibilities’ and ‘hold India accountable for its terrorist acts’. ‘ Accountability is what we’re looking for. For us, the Lahore episode serves as a litmus test for the reliability and honesty of global counterterrorism and counter-financing of terrorist organisations. The international community must demonstrate that anti-terrorism measures are inclusive’, she added.

Khan said that the UNSC members had been provided with information on the Lahore attack from the Indian foreign ministry. The UN secretary general will also receive it. Asad Majeed, India’s foreign secretary, informed diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the alleged ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ India is allegedly waging against Pakistan.