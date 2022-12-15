New Zealand’s new regulations prohibit the sale of tobacco to future generations

As part of a set of new anti-smoking legislation that passed parliament on Tuesday and are among the strictest in the world, tobacco will no longer be sold to New Zealanders in the future.

Selling tobacco to those who were born on or after January 1, 2009 is now illegal, and violators risk fines of up to NZ$150,000 ($95,910). A person will be subject to the prohibition for their entire life.

The regulation also drastically reduces the number of outlets permitted to sell tobacco by 90% and lowers the amount of nicotine permitted in smoked tobacco products.