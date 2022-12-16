Chief of the EU’s defence agency says Europe can’t rely solely on America as a bulwark

The defence agency of the European Union urged member nations to pool their resources to purchase weapons after providing Ukraine, stating that the United States might not always be able to protect Europe from dangers.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘demonstrates our capability inadequacies,’ according to Jiri Sedivy, the head of the European Defense Agency, a group inside the EU that aids member states in building up their armed forces.

He claimed that the agency was in discussions with European arms companies about increasing production as well as with nations about grouping together to purchase equipment and ammunition.

He told Reuters: ‘What is vital is that we, the European Union, would be able to become a reliable provider of security in safeguarding individuals.’ He was pleading with other nations to heed American pleas for increased defence spending.

Strategic airlift, reconnaissance planes, precision-guided missiles, and air defences are just a few of the crucial enablers that the United States will surely be unable to offer due to its involvement in the Asia-Pacific region.