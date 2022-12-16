Comedian Trevor Noah is all set to return to the Grammy stage as a host after saying farewell to his ‘Daily Show’ on television. The South African comedian will serve as the event’s host for the third time in a row.

The Grammys announced the news on their official Twitter account. ‘The third time is the charm! The 2023 #GRAMMYs will once again be hosted by @Trevornoah,’ according to their tweet.

Noah expressed his excitement in an interview with Billboard.

According to Variety, Noah said, ‘One of my favourite things about the Grammys as a whole is that it’s one of the rare locations where you get to witness musicians in their most natural state, which is singing their music live.’

‘Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you`re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments — there`s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make,’ the Primetime Emmy winner added.