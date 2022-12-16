Constable’s second wife beats him and rips his clothes in public after she suspects cheating.

On the verge of an extramarital affair, a lady beat, battered, and tore her husband’s clothes in public while witnesses recorded the entire ordeal. Social media is flooded with the video of the incident that took place in Kanpur on Friday morning.

The woman can be seen attacking the man at the park in the video. She repeatedly slaps him, verbally assaults him, and then shreds his clothes. She responds, ‘I am his wife, and he has relations with other women,’ when a member of the audience inquires about the situation.

The man in the video is constable Durgesh Sonkar, and the woman is his second wife, according to SSI Javed Alam of Naubasta Police Station. Due to his wife’s complaint that he had married her while still seeing his first wife, Durgesh was fired two months ago.

Additionally, the woman said that Durgesh has extramarital liaisons with other women.

The two are being interviewed by police, who are also conducting other inquiries.