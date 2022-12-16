For throwing a Class 5 student off the school balcony, a Delhi teacher was suspended.

A class 5 pupil was allegedly beaten with scissors by a teacher at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi school on Friday, and she also allegedly tossed the student over the first level of the structure.

The department is conducting additional investigation, said senior MCD official.

Following the event at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti neighbourhood, a sizable crowd gathered around the school, says the police.

When the police arrived, they brought the situation under control.

The teacher, who has since been apprehended, beat the student with scissors and threw her from the first story of the school building, informed the police.

The injured girl is receiving care at the Hindu Rao hospital, the largest MCD facility in the vicinity of north Delhi.

The student is now a patient at Hindu Rao Hospital. The CT scan was among the necessary tests that were completed. The youngster is secure, reacting well, and is safe.

‘Police have taken the teacher into custody. She has also been placed on immediate suspension by the MCD. The department is conducting additional investigation,’ a top MCD official told PTI.