In Uganda, a hippo swallowed a 2-year-old boy and spit him out alive.

Today’s news updates includes a story that will completely blow your head. A wild hippo in Uganda swallowed a 2-year-old boy completely. There’s more, hold on. The youngster was vomited out by the hippo after it had swallowed him. Again, read that. Paul Iga, the toddler, is still alive.

Paul, a 2-year-old, was playing near his home on Sunday in Katwe Kabatoro, which is around 800 yards from Lake Edward’s shoreline. A hippo suddenly materialised and snatched the infant in its mouth. The UK Telegraph reported, the animal was about to ingest it when a passerby saw it and hurriedly began throwing stones at it. The child was vomited out by the hippo after being startled. you did read that right.

The Ugandan Police said in a statement that ‘this is the first instance of this kind where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and assaulted a small boy.’ According to the cops, the hippo actually grabbed the youngster by the head and gobbled half of his body.

After he stoned the hippo and shocked it into releasing the victim from its mouth, it required the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.

Paul was sent to a local clinic for medical attention after the horrible incident. He was subsequently sent to a hospital, where he received a preventative rabies shot and discharged.

After being stoned by Chrispas Bagonza, the hippo turned around and headed back towards the lake.