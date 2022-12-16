Landslide in Malaysia leaves 12 dead and more than 20 people missing.

In Malaysia, a landslide struck early on Friday, killing at least 12 people as they slept at a campsite, according to officials. Search teams were scouring the thick mud and downed trees for the more than 20 people still missing.

The state fire and rescue department said in a statement that the landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred at about 3 a.m. (1900 GMT), tearing down a hillside into an organic farm with camping facilities.

Teh Lynn Xuan, 22, claimed that when the avalanche struck, she and 40 other campers were together. One of her brothers, according to her, passed away, while another is hospitalised.

She told the Malay-language newspaper Berita Haria, ‘I heard a loud sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling. ‘The tents started to shake, and dirt started to fall all around us. Fortunately, I was able to escape the tent and find a more secure location. I was able to crawl out and save my mother, who was also with me.’