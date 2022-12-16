Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near the UN headquarters makes every Indian proud: Mr. Modi

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, every Indian feels proud to witness the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

His message came after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar jointly unveiled Gandhi’s bust at a solemn event on the North Lawns of the UN.

‘Gandhi was a staunch supporter of non-discrimination, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence,’ said Antonio Guterres. ‘The new installation, which is housed at the UN headquarters, will serve as a reminder of the ideals Gandhi upheld and to which we must continue to be dedicated,’ he added.

In response, Modi tweeted, ‘Every Indian is proud to see Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the UN headquarters. May Gandhian principles increase prosperity on Earth and promote sustainable development.’