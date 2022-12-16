North Korea tests ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ as the country seeks to develop a new strategic weapon

State media stated on Friday that North Korea had conducted a test of a ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ as the isolated nation works to advance its nuclear and missile programmes and develop a new strategic weapon.

The test, according to North Korea’s official news agency KCNA, demonstrated the motor’s dependability and stability.

More solid-fuel missiles are being developed by North Korea; these missiles are more reliable and can be launched with little to no notice or planning.

Kim stated, according to KCNA, that he ‘expects that another new-type strategic weapon would be developed in the shortest period of time’ after supervising the test.

North Korea has tested more missiles than it has ever before this year. Intercontinental ballistic missiles that may reach the US mainland were among them.

In March, Kim visited the Sohae site and called for expansion of the facility which has been used to test various missile technologies, including static rocket engines and space launch vehicles.

The latest test comes as International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials during which he vowed an all-out effort to stop North Korea’s nuclear programme.