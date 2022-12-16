Tourists in huge numbers from across the world are stranded in Machu Picchu as protests escalates in Peru

Following former president Pedro Castillo’s spectacular arrest, which sparked widespread protests throughout the country, tourists from all over the world are stranded in Machu Picchu as protests in Peru intensified and an emergency was proclaimed across the country.

According to a statement made public by the authorities, at least 15 people have already died as a result of the protests.

Around 800 tourists are now stranded at the base of a mountain, with their supplies running out as the tensions rise and the train line, the only way to get to the UNESCO World Heritage site, has been destroyed and cut off by protesters.

Requests for helicopters have been made by the local officials to evacuate tourists, while consular assistance is being provided by the Foreign Office to British nationals in the country.

‘Our hotel informed us that they’re going to cut back on food supplies and offer just eggs and coffee until supplies come to town because the markets are running low,’ Diane Thao, an American tourist present in Aguas Calientes, said.