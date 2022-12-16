U.S. military will expand Ukrainian forces’ training in Germany

The U.S. military revealed on Thursday that it would intensify joint manoeuvre and combined weapons operations training for Ukrainian military soldiers resisting Russia’s invasion in Germany.

According to Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, the training of roughly 500 Ukrainians each month will begin in January, adding to the more than 15,000 Ukrainian personnel that have already been taught by the US and its allies since April.

The new training initiative will build on previous initiatives to train Ukrainians in the use of highly specialised Western military equipment worth billions of dollars that the United States and its NATO allies have delivered since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

Ryder stated, referring to training on how to simultaneously assault an enemy with several capabilities, ‘Combined arms manoeuvre training is a reasonable next step in our continuous training efforts.’