Cholera vaccines are no longer available, a WHO official claims as the disease spreads

In light of a return of the disease worldwide, a World Health Organization official stated on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccinations is ‘now empty or extremely low.’

Global fatality rates are increasing, according to the U.N. health agency, and this year, cholera outbreaks have been reported in about 30 countries, which is about a third more than in a typical year.

‘No more immunizations are available. It’s incredibly difficult, and more nations keep asking for them,’ Dr. Philippe Barboza, WHO Team Lead for Epidemic Diarrheal Diseases, made the statement.

He was referring to an emergency stockpile maintained by the WHO and other partners’ International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision. A typical year would have 36 million doses available. The WHO has temporarily suspended the recommended two-dose vaccination approach in October due to the vaccine scarcity.