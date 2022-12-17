Death toll raises to 21, including children, in the landslide at Malaysian campsite

At least 21 people, including children, were killed by a landslide while they were sleeping in their tents at an illegal campsite in Malaysia on Friday, according to officials. Search teams were scouring the deep mud and downed trees for survivors.

Before 3 a.m. (1900 GMT), a landslide in Selangor state, which borders Kuala Lumpur, tore down a hillside into an organic farm that authorities claimed was running the campsite illegally.

According to the fire and rescue agency, the victims included 12 women and five children.

The tragedy happened in Batang Kali, which is just outside of the well-known hilltop region of Genting Highlands, which is renowned for its resorts, waterfalls, and unspoiled landscape, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur.

According to the state director of the fire and rescue service, the earth fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 feet) and covered an area of around an acre (0.4 hectares).