Elon Musk reinstates journalists’ Twitter accounts that were recently suspended

Several journalists’ Twitter accounts that were suspended for a day due to a dispute over releasing open information on the billionaire’s plane have been reinstated by Elon Musk.

The unprecedented suspensions on Friday drew sharp criticism from government representatives, advocacy groups, and journalism organisations from around the world; some claimed that the microblogging platform was endangering press freedom. The reinstatements followed those suspensions.

‘The conversation is over. The suspension of the accounts that doxxed my whereabouts has been lifted,’ Musk stated on Saturday in a tweet.

A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Twitter. A review by Reuters revealed that the accounts that had been suspended, including those of journalists from the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, had been restored.