France announces abolition of visa restrictions with Morocco.

France will lift visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister announced on Friday, signalling a thaw in relations between Paris and Rabat after more than a year of hostility.

‘We’ve taken steps with our Moroccan allies to re-establish a consular contact,’ Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said after meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat on Friday.

Under pressure from public opinion, France declared this year that it will reduce the amount of visas granted to nationals of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia due to the North African countries’ refusal to return their residents living unlawfully in France.

It was unclear whether France had received anything in return from Morocco. Morocco’s Bourita claimed that France took a unilateral decision to withdraw the limitations following what he claimed was likewise a unilateral decision to impose the limits.