Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie leaves her United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) special envoy position

Angelina Jolie, a well-known humanitarian and celebrated actress in Hollywood, has resigned from her role as a special envoy for the UNHCR. Jolie, who has visited numerous war-torn nations, is leaving the organisation after working there for more than 20 years.

She abruptly ‘moved on’ from her position on Friday, it was revealed in a joint statement, in order to ‘engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights problems.’

‘I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,’ Angelina Jolie was quoted as saying in the joint statement, adding that she felt it was time ‘to work differently’ by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations, reports AP.

Jolie began working with the UNHCR in 2001 and became a special envoy for the agency in 2012.

Over the years, Angelina has travelled to many war-torn countries with disputed borders. This year, she travelled to Yemen and Ukraine, where she met refugees.

Expressing her gratitude for Angelina’s work, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said: ‘After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision.’