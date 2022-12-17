Massive aquarium collapses in Berlin, throwing 1,500 fish onto the street

A massive aquarium in Berlin exploded early Friday, pouring 1 million litres (264,172 gallons) of water, over 1,500 exotic fish, and debris onto a busy Mitte district road, according to emergency services.

Around 100 rescue personnel hurried to the location, a recreational complex that includes a Radisson hotel, a museum, and what Sea Life Berlin claims is the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium, standing 14 metres (46 feet) tall.

‘It felt like an earthquake,’ said Naz Masraff, who was staying at the hotel at the time.

Sandra Weeser, another hotel guest, described the situation as chaotic.

‘The entire aquarium exploded, leaving nothing but wreckage. There are numerous dead fish and garbage.’

According to a spokesman for Union Investment, which runs the real estate fund that owns the property, the aquarium’s 1,500 fish died.

Efforts are being made to save fish from other smaller tanks near the AquaDom that survived devastation but were subjected to power outages in the facility, he said.