Residential fire near Lyon in France kills ten people, including children.

On Friday, a fire overtook a residential structure in an impoverished village near the southeastern French city of Lyon, killing ten people, five of whom were children aged three to fifteen.

Another four people were seriously injured in the Vaulx-en-Velin fire, which started around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) on the ground floor and spread up the seven-story building, according to rescue officials.

Social media footage showed a massive, dark cloud billowing above the structure during the fire, which was doused around morning.