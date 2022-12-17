Russian officials say they will prepare response to the recent EU sanctions

The Kremlin stated on Friday that it would research the most recent set of measures from the European Union on Russia before deciding how to respond.

On Thursday, EU leaders decided to give Ukraine a funding package worth 18 billion euros ($19 billion) and imposed a ninth set of penalties on Moscow. The measures, among other things, designate roughly 200 more people and forbid investment in Russia’s mining sector.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that Moscow would review the list before replying.