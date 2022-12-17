The first bladder cancer gene therapy from Ferring Pharma recieves FDA approval.

The first gene therapy for treating adult patients with a specific type of bladder cancer was approved by the American Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Adstiladrin is a treatment option for patients with an aggressive type of the illness whose only other choice is to have their bladder removed. The therapy, which is to be injected into the patient’s bladder once every three months, causes the body to produce a protein that fights cancer.

According to the FDA, 157 patients participated in a multi-center clinical research to assess the safety and efficacy of Adstiladrin.

Ferring stated that it was too early to comment on Adstiladrin’s pricing, but it aims to make the medication broadly available to patients.

In a 2021 analysis, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review found that when a medicine is priced between $158,600 and $262,00, it offers patients a decent value.