TuSimple to fire half of its employees next week

According to the WSJ, self-driving trucking operator TuSimple Holdings Inc intends to perhaps lay off half of its staff the next week.

According to the article, which cited persons with knowledge of the situation, the job elimination would probably affect at least 700 staff.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters was not immediately answered by TuSimple.

The possibility of layoffs follows the removal of the self-driving truck business’s CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in October after a board probe discovered certain workers had worked for Hydron Inc., an autonomous vehicle startup based primarily in China, for paid time in the previous year.