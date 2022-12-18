Energy crisis fuels return to coal mining in Germany

As Europe’s greatest economy turns to the filthy fuel to get through an energy crisis, coal has made a comeback in Germany this year.

According to the German statistics office Destatis, more than a third (36.3%) of the electricity delivered into the German power systems between July and September came from coal-fired power plants, up from 31.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Coal was supposed to be phased out by 2030 due to its long-standing demonization by Germany’s Green party, which controls some of the top ministries of the government. However, due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and gas export restrictions, coal has gained popularity once again.