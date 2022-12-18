Famous Los Angeles mountain lion put to death because of wounds and illness

After spending more than ten years living in the shadow of the Hollywood Hills, a famous mountain lion that became a celebrity in Los Angeles was put to death on Saturday due to significant health issues, according to California officials.

It was feared that the elderly mountain lion, known as P-22, who is considered to be about 12 years old, had been hit by a car and was experiencing other health issues when he was caught in a Los Feliz backyard on Monday.

The cat, who had crossed major roads to settle in and around Griffith Park in Los Angeles, became a representative of initiatives to conserve the state of California’s imperilled mountain lion population. He was put to sleep at San Diego Zoo Safari Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to representatives of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

According to officials, P-22’s tests showed ‘severe harm to the mountain lion’s head, right eye, and internal organs, validating the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike.’