Man sentenced to 20 years of hard imprisonment for selling drugs in Nagaon, Assam

In the Nagaon district of Assam, a man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for selling drugs.

On Saturday, Nagaon District and Session Judge Nilkamal Nath imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the defendant, who was identified as Habil Ali. If the accused does not pay the fine, he will be sentenced to additional 18 months in prison.

In December 2020, an Assam Police team detained Ali at his home and confiscated brown sugar and cannabis valued over Rs 2.5 crore as well as more than Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the court decision by writing, ‘GOOD NEWS… Drug dealer Habil Ali, who was apprehended by @nagaonpolice for trafficking 2 kg of heroin, 100 kg of marijuana, 1 kg of opium, and Rs 10 lakh in cash, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison. This is a significant victory for our efforts to combat the drug epidemic. Congratulations to @assampolice.’