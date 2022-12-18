Mayor of El Paso issues state of emergency due to flood of migrants from the Mexican border

The decision was made at a time when El Paso, a Democratic stronghold with a history of embracing immigrants, has struggled to deal with the tens of thousands of migrants who have been trying to cross the border with Mexico in recent months. The city is preparing for a potential increase in migrant arrivals after a US judge mandated that Title 42 border restrictions from the COVID era be lifted by December 21.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office in January 2021, has seen a record number of migrants detained attempting to cross the border with the United States, which has fueled criticism from Republican rivals who support stricter immigration laws.