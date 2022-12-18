Two Prantiya Rakshak Dal officers were captured on camera robbing a store of its products.

In the Kushinagar district on Saturday, two Prantiya Rakshak Dal security personnel—home guard-like employees of the state of Uttar Pradesh—were discovered stealing.

The widely circulated video depicts a PRD officer in uniform robbing a vegetable trader’s late-night store of merchandise.

Before collecting certain items placed in sacks, the two officers were initially observed searching the empty store.

Ironically, they were sent to the neighbourhood to prevent theft. However, they were discovered stealing recently.

The two cops are the targets of a case, and more research is being done.