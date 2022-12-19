Scientists discover a way to stop fogging up of our glasses once and for all

Glasses are weird, you pay to see stuff other people can see for free. They’re also annoying as the pandemic has proven again and again. Wearing masks was mandatory and apparently so was the fogging up of our glasses. But scientists may have discovered a way to stop this from happening once and for all.

A group of scientists at ETH Zurich, one of the best institutions in Switzerland, have developed a clear nano-coating that can prevent glasses from fogging up in humid environments.

This coating, which is comprised of gold, uses solar energy to heat the glasses, which prevents fogging. It doesn’t require any batteries or additional parts.

Its use is not just limited to spectacles but can also possibly be utilised in car windshields etc. However this is still under testing, but the researchers contend that the applications of this coating are endless.

‘Our coating absorbs a large proportion of the infrared radiation, which causes it to heat up – by up to 8 degrees Celsius,’ explained ETH doctoral student Iwan Hächler, who as per Mirror UK was a driving force behind the development of this groundbreaking technology.