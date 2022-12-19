The destiny of the common egg in Britain is an example of the harm caused by rogue inflation.

Energy and chicken feed prices are rising due to the conflict in Ukraine, and farmers complain that their payments are no longer adequate, upending the economics of a crucial food staple.

Many of the nation’s supermarkets have restricted sales, blaming the bird flu outbreak that has decimated flocks across Europe and the United States and, they claim, caused a British shortage. These supermarkets include market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda.

Although the outbreak is a role, British farmers contend that there aren’t enough eggs because they lose money on every carton of eggs sold, leading many of them to reduce output and some of them to give up entirely.

Robert Gooch, CEO of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), told Reuters, ‘The folly of the entire thing is that we warned stores, we’ve given them plenty of notice this was going to happen.’