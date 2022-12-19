These 17 cars will not be allowed to run in the country from next year: Full list

Mumbai: 17 cars manufactured by different auto manufacturers may be discontinued from April 2023. These cars will not be allowed to run in the country from April next year as a new set of emission regulations called the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will be in force from April next year in the country.

Real Driving Emission (RDE) also called Phase 2 of the BS6 emission norms requires vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. At present, the emission level of cars was tested in the lab. But, emission levels increase when the vehicle is used in real life. So, in order to check the real life emission, all vehicles must have a device to monitor the emission level of a moving vehicle. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors. Vehicles that do not meet the requirements will not be allowed to run on the roads from next year.

Many companies are thinking of discontinuing their cars as including this new device will increase the production cost of the company.

Here is a list of 17 such cars which will be discontinued before April due to this rule.

– Tata Altroz ??Diesel

– Mahindra Marazzo

– Mahindra Alturas G4

– Mahindra KUV100

– Skoda Octavia

– Skoda Superb

– Renault Kwid 800

– Nissan Kicks

– Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

– Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol

– Hyundai i20 Diesel

– Hyundai Verna Diesel

– Honda City 4th Gen

– Honda City 5th Gen Diesel

– Honda Amaze Diesel

– Honda Jazz

– Honda WR-V