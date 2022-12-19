Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader expelled from the priesthood by Vatican

Father Frank Pavone was expelled from the Catholic priesthood for his ‘blasphemous’ social media posts and disobedience to bishops. Father Pavone was a prominent figure in the American anti-abortion movement and a fervent supporter of the late president Donald Trump.

According to a letter the Vatican’s ambassador to Washington delivered to American bishops, Pavone was defrocked by the Vatican in November. According to the letter, which Reuters has seen, Pavone will not be permitted to appeal.

According to the letter, Pavone was excommunicated for his ‘blasphemous messages on social media and of chronic violation of the canonical directions of his diocesan bishop.’

He urged Catholics not to support Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election by releasing a video of an aborted foetus on an altar. Clinton ultimately lost to Trump.

The right-leaning Catholic News Agency was the first to report on his defrocking (CNA).