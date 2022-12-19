UK’s Sunak to attend Baltic conference and meet with British troops in Estonia

After attending the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in the Latvian capital of Riga on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will go to Estonia to meet with British and NATO troops, the government announced.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, will deliver a speech to the JEF, a coalition of nations led by the United Kingdom that includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

According to a statement from the British government, Sunak will urge leaders to continue or enhance military assistance, economic resilience, and political support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion.

Following the UK’s announcement that it will provide Ukraine with a package of 250 million pounds ($305 million) in the coming year, the prime minister made the call.