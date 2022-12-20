5G services launches in Kerala today; Jio will roll out 5G in ‘selected service centers’!

Kochi: Starting today, 5G service will be available throughout the state. It will be accessible beginning on Tuesday in the Kochi Municipal Corporation’s chosen regions. Reliance Jio offers services. 5G will be launched by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There will be a thorough presentation on the improvements that 5G would bring to the education, medical, and job sectors following the inauguration at a posh hotel in Kochi.

Over the next days, 5G will be available to a small number of individuals in a small number of locations. Following that, 5G will be available in more locations and to more people. Data delivery via 5G is anticipated to be up to ten times quicker than over 4G. There is no need to swap out the SIM card for those who have a 5G phone because all that is required is a tweak to the phone’s settings.

The 50 cities around the nation with 5G service were announced by the national government only the other day. 14 states and Union Territories will all have 5G service available for the first time in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Kochi was on the list and it was from Kerala. On October 1 of last year, the nation’s first 5G service was made available. The service was launched in eight significant cities in the initial phase. The end of November saw the expansion of 5G services to more cities.