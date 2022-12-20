It gives me more strength: Donald Trump’s response to the Capitol riots panel’s decision to recommend charges

In response to the US House of Representatives panel’s vote on the Capitol riots, former US President Donald Trump demanded that he be charged with four felonies, including obstruction and insurrection, for his part in inciting the attack on January 6, 2021. He mocked the panel, claiming that their behaviour ‘strengthens me.’

‘These individuals don’t understand that when they pursue me, supporters of freedom rise behind me. It gives me strength,’ Washington Times cited Trump as saying. He further stated that the Democrats on the panel wanted to put a halt to his 2024 presidential ambition, so they suggested that the Justice Department file criminal charges against him.

Trump also contrasted the panel’s decision to accuse him of the crimes to his second impeachment, which failed to succeed due to a lack of support from the US Senate.

The Democratic Bureau of Investigation, or DBI, ‘is out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win,’ he claimed. ‘The people understand that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was – a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.’

Additionally, he offered an explanation for his actions and stated that he ‘pushed for 20,000 troops to avert bloodshed on January 6 and that I went on television and ordered everyone to go home.’