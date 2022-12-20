Manish Sisodia orders officials to finish construction in Delhi’s illegal colonies in three months

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi deputy chief minister and minister of the public works department (PWD), gave officials three months to finish building roads and installing drainage systems in Delhi’s illegal colonies on Monday.

Along with senior personnel from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, he reviewed the ongoing work in the unapproved colonies.

Of the 1,800 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, about 1,100 are in the final stages of development or have already been finished. Sisodia gave the officials orders to finish the unfinished work within the following three months during the review meeting.

In these colonies, development work includes constructing streets, roads, and drains as well as installing sewer and water pipelines.

Sisodia said he would review the works every 15 days while reviewing them. In these unauthorised colonies, the Delhi government has so far built 3,767 km of streets and 5,203 km of drains.

Manish Sisodia said, ‘The previous governments considered the unauthorised colonies as vote banks only and never paid attention to development in these residential areas after elections. Unlike other leaders who visit unauthorised colonies only during elections, the Delhi government is determined to fulfill its guarantees to develop quality civic infrastructure in these colonies.’