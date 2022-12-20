PM Awaas Yojana; 1.2 million houses in cities ; 2,285 houses for transgenders!

New Delhi; The Central Government has allocated 1 crore 20 lakh dwellings in cities exclusively, in accordance with PM Awaas Yojana, the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was explained in Parliament by Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for Urban Affairs. He said that 2,285 homes under the plan had been designated for the transgender population.

Under the proposal, 1 crore 12 lakh homes were to be built. Under the programme, houses are given to sanitation workers, members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, other Backward Classes, minorities, people with special needs, transgender people, widows, and women, among others. The Minister also said in the Rajya Sabha that the proposals submitted by various local bodies were taken into consideration for allocating the dwellings.

Out of the 65.5 lakh residences assigned, either all of the homes have been built or the keys have been distributed. The minister added that building on all 1.06 crore homes is now ongoing. A house would be built for every urban citizen of the nation under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Urban programme, which the prime minister unveiled on June 25, 2015. Homes are being constructed with the most basic amenities, such as plumbing, electricity, and toilets.