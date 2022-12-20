‘PTAs and schools’ will decide on uniforms for students; Kerala CM

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the PTA and the administration of the individual schools will decide on the student uniform. This is being combated in the society by some false propaganda. Additionally, the anti-social elements were charged by the chief minister with spreading information that was not intended by the administration.

Children will be mingled together and seated in classrooms as part of the initiative. In addition, the chief minister claimed that the campaign is being run because it is believed that children would become chaotic if they comprehend gender equality. The government said that everything is left to the schools when the Muslim organisations spoke out against the government’s education reform and gender equality.