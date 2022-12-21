British ambulance workers join nurses in a salary strike

A day after nurses went on strike, thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales will strike on Wednesday over pay, adding to the strain on a state-funded health service. Hospital administrators have warned that the strike could endanger patients.

The walkout, which it called ‘very disappointing,’ would leave fewer ambulances on the road, according to the administration.

The National Health Service (NHS), according to Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay, will give individuals with life-threatening needs priority.

‘Take additional precaution tomorrow and arrange your activity accordingly,’ he advised the general public. You might wish to keep an eye on your more frail acquaintances, relatives, and neighbours.

The need for ambulances has increased 77% during the same time period, according to the GMB Union, but remuneration in the health care has decreased 17% in real terms since 2010.

The government has the power to resolve the conflict at any time, according to Rachel Harrison, the union’s national secretary.