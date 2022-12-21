Brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico’s most wanted cartel chief, was arrested by authorities

Authorities detained the brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico’s most wanted cartel leaders, on Tuesday morning (December 20). The catel suffered a setback when the arrest occurred in the state of Jalisco.

The army, national guard, and other authorities collaborated to seize Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, Nemesio’s brother, in a town outside of Guadalajara, according to a statement from the armed forces.

After that, he was taken to a correctional facility.

The dangerous Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is led by Nemesio Oseguera. He is presumably Mexico’s most wanted kingpin. US officials put a $10 million bounty on his head in 2018.

Also known as ‘El Mencho,’ he is one of the few long-term cartel giants leading the gang’s continent-spanning empire.

Mexican authorities have accused Antonio Oseguera, Nemesio’s brother, of being the ‘logistic operator’ behind the cartel’s activities. He has also been accused of money laundering and purchasing massive amounts of weapons.

Nemesio Oseguera’s wife was arrested last year for a slew of crimes related to the cartel.