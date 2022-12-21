Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. strengthening of the American currency against key rivals overseas and rising crude prices in global markets weighed on the local currency. However, positive trend in the Indian equity markets supported the Indian currency and capped the losses.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.76 against the US dollar. During trading, it then reached at 82.75, registering a decline of 5 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled 8 paise lower at 82.70 against the US dollar.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 264 trains today: Full list

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10% to 104.07.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 455.94 crore.