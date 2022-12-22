Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. This is for the second day in a row that the price of yellow metal is gaining. Yesterday, the precious metal edged higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,200, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,090 per 10 gram, up Rs 19 or 0.03%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 76 at Rs 69,785 per kg. In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,818.40 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,827.70.