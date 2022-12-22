Two Team Thackeray leaders have joined the Shiv Sena party led by Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) liaison for the Nashik district joined the group headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

In Nagpur, where the state legislature’s winter session is currently in session, Bhausaheb Chaudhari joined the Balasabenachi Shiv Sena in the presence of the chief minister Shinde and the Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

The Chief Minister announced in a tweet that Sunil Patil, the leader of the Shiv Sena’s (UBT) rural branch in Nashik, had also joined the Shinde group.

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), tweeted that Mr. Chaudhari had left the party after joining the competing faction.

Sanjay Raut, one of the influential Shiv Sena leaders, was reported to have Mr. Chaudhari as a close aide (UBT).

On December 16, a total of 11 former Nashik corporators defected to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.