At least 2,200 flights cancelled across the US as a major winter storm sweeps through the country

A significant winter storm that crossed the nation caused at least 2,200 flight cancellations, and the National Weather Service (NWS) described it as a ‘once-in-a-generation type occurrence.’

Forecasters predict that the coldness will persist into the holiday weekend, making this year’s Christmas the coldest in about 40 years.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the airlines proactively cancelled more than 900 flights on Friday and more than 2,200 US flights by 1 pm ET on Thursday, disappointing travellers who hoped to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

More than 3,700 flights were delayed on Thursday, making the situation considerably worse.

According to FlightAware statistics, flights were cancelled on Thursday most frequently in Chicago and Denver.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, flights delays were averaging 159 minutes, as snow and ice made it impossible for an early take off, the Federal Aviation Administration stated in a notice, reports CNN.

Anticipating further travel disruptions, major airlines like United, Delta and American, have started to waive fees for travellers who wish to reschedule their flights.