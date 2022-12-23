The Pakistan Cricket Board dismisses Mohammad Wasim as top selector.

The new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, led by Najam Sethi, has terminated the contract of chief selector Mohammad Wasim. After Pakistan lost the home Test series against England 3-0, Wasim came under intense criticism.

It is anticipated that this arrangement will last through the ODI World Cup in 2023. Wasim, a former Pakistani batter, was appointed chief selector in December 2020. He was let go on Friday through email. The Test team for the home New Zealand series was Wasim’s last decision.

Wasim received criticism for several of the choices he and his panel made. Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who worried the squad wouldn’t advance past the first round in the upcoming major event, described the former Pakistan cricketer as ordinary.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan fired Ramiz Raja from his position as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and a 14-member committee headed by Najam Sethi was chosen to oversee the game’s operations for the following four months. Raja succeeded Ehsan Mani, who stood down from the position in 2021 and played more over 250 international matches between 1984 and 1997.