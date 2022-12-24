Geelani’s home in Srinagar was shut by a government agency.

On Saturday, the late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s house in the Barzulla neighbourhood of this city was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA), said the officials.

They claimed the home was thought to have been acquired by Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) in the late 1990s and was registered in Geelani’s name. Geelani lived there until early 2000, when he moved to the city’s Hyderpora neighbourhood.

Geelani passed away last September.

According to the officials, the residence of the JeI’s ‘Ameer’ (leader) was afterwards located on the site.

They also mentioned that the SIA had taken possession of a second residence in the area for occupation.

They asserted that the SIA’s action is a part of the seizure of numerous JeI-owned properties. A prohibited organisation is the JeI.

The officials has informed that, the SIA has identified up to 188 JeI premises around the UT that have either been notified or are in the process of being notified for additional legal action.

These are the outcomes of the agency’s inquiry into case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 of Police Station Batmaloo.

The officials further said that, the action aims to choke off funding for separatist activities and demolish the ecology of anti-national elements and terror networks antagonistic to India’s sovereignty.